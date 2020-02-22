E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nacton man among four charged following Shell protest

PUBLISHED: 11:27 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 22 February 2020

Four people have been charged with offences after a protest at a Shell garage in Newnham Road, Cambridge Picture: ARCHANT

Four people have been charged with offences after a protest at a Shell garage in Newnham Road, Cambridge Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man is among four people charged with offences following a protest at a Shell filling station in Cambridge on Friday.

Police blocked access to the forecourt of the garage in Newnham Road after protesters scaled the roof.

Adam Whybray, 32, of The Street, Nacton, has been charged with aggravated trespass and bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on March 30, alongside Peter Green, 24, of Mansell Road, London, and Mahoney Goodman, 21, of Long Reach Road, Cambridge, who were charged with the same offence.

Tilly Porter, 21, of King's Parade, Cambridge, was charged with criminal damage and obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity, and was remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court today.

A 14-year-old girl from York will today be interviewed under suspicion of criminal damage following her arrest and release yesterday.

