Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

14 December, 2018 - 23:13
The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A fire alarm temporarily stopped the show going on at the New Wolsey Theatre.

The Ipswich venue was hosting their adult version of their rock ‘n’ roll panto, Cinderella, this evening when the drama unfolded.

The fire alarm sounded during the interval and audiences were evacuated from the Civic Drive theatre at around 10.20pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Ipswich East as a safety precaution. Panto-goers remained outside for around half an hour, but remained in good spirits.

Crews have the all clear at 10.45pm and audiences were allowed back into the theatre ready for the second half.

The show resumed at around 11pm - meaning it was a late night for guests.

Missing prisoner found in Ipswich

21:06
A missing prisoner has now been located Picture: ARCHANT

A prisoner from Hollesley Bay has been found after an appeal was launched to locate him.

Food review: Arlingtons Ipswich

20:00
Vodka cured salmon with gin and dill dressing on homemade English muffin Picture: Archant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis tries out tapas sized dishes at the new Arlingtons in Ipswich.

White van with 'no current keeper' seized

18:08
The white van registered as having 'no current keeper' was seized in Felixstowe. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A white van registered as having “no current keeper” was stopped by police - and then seized as the driver had no insurance or licence.

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

17:56
Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT

Half of Ipswich’s late night eateries have received full marks following their most recent visit from the council’s food hygiene inspectors and have been awarded a five-star award - while one received zero stars

Fake bank notes used across Suffolk, warn police

17:22
The notes have been found at various locations across Suffolk, with some being caught before payment Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

A flurry of fraudulent bank notes have surfaced in Suffolk, with fraudsters trying to pay for low-value items with fake money.

Alleged bed and breakfast burglar charged

17:14
James Mann, a 44-year-old man from Ispwich, had not been charged with the burglary of the bed and breakfast in christchurch Street Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police have charged a man in connection with a burglary at a town centre bed and breakfast.

Falling rate of solved domestic abuse, robbery and serious sex offences

17:07
Reports of certain types of crime have increased across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The rate of unsolved domestic abuse, serious sex offences and robberies is rising across Suffolk – and fewer victims are supporting police investigations.

Man sustains cut and swollen jaw in road rage incident

17:06
Police are appealing for information following a suspected road rage incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has sustained injuries and another was arrested following an alleged road rage incident between two lorry drivers.

Audi with defective headlight seized for having no insurance or MOT

16:45
The Audi with a defective headlight which was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A car was seized for having no valid MOT or insurance after originally being stopped by police for having a defective headlight.

Landlords bring food to the Inkerman pub

16:34
The Inkerman pub has relaunched with new licencees and a new menu for 2019. Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE

Food will be served at a popular Ipswich pub for the first time after a mother and son duo took over earlier this year.

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Retailers feel 'betrayed' by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Cynical' fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT
