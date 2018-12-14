Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

A fire alarm temporarily stopped the show going on at the New Wolsey Theatre.

The Ipswich venue was hosting their adult version of their rock ‘n’ roll panto, Cinderella, this evening when the drama unfolded.

The fire alarm sounded during the interval and audiences were evacuated from the Civic Drive theatre at around 10.20pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Ipswich East as a safety precaution. Panto-goers remained outside for around half an hour, but remained in good spirits.

Crews have the all clear at 10.45pm and audiences were allowed back into the theatre ready for the second half.

The show resumed at around 11pm - meaning it was a late night for guests.