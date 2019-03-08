£1 million worth of adult toys stolen from lorry

A lorry travelling from Felixstowe has had £1 million worth of adult toys stolen from its trailer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCK PHOTO pumpapictures

A lorry travelling from Felixstowe has had £1 million worth of adult toys stolen from its trailer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers are appealing for information following the incident which saw thieves target a lorry which was stopped in a layby on the A43.

The theft took place on Wednesday, September 18 between 1am and 6.30am, and involved a lorry which was travelling from Felixstowe to Kettering.

The trailer was broken into during the early hours of the morning and £1 million worth of goods were stolen.

The lorry was in the layby between the A14 and Broughton village, where it had stopped on its journey to deliver its load to Rocks Off Ltd, a business based in Cunliffe Drive.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting the incident number 19000497826.