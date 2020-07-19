See Ipswich from the air in these Days Gone By photos
PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 July 2020
Archant
See how Ipswich has changed over the decades in these amazing aerial photos.
In today’s nostalgia gallery, we’re taking a bird’s-eye view of the town in years gone by.
A photo from 1971, taken from over Stoke Bridge, shows part of the dock area, now the Waterfront, while another from 1966 shows the Suffolk Show from the air..
There are also aerial views of the docks from 1974, showing the Wet Dock area as a working port and the famous Willis building, designed by Lord Norman Foster, being constructed.
And another of these vintage photos shows the old gate to the Wet Dock.
A photo from 1991 shows the Buttermarket shopping centre under construction, the year before it opened. The centre has since changed dramatically.
Do these photos bring back memories of how the area has changed?
