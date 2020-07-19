Gallery

See Ipswich from the air in these Days Gone By photos

An aerial view of part of Ipswich Dock from over Stoke Bridge in June 1971. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT Archant

See how Ipswich has changed over the decades in these amazing aerial photos.

A photo of the old gate to the Wet Dock in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT A photo of the old gate to the Wet Dock in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

In today’s nostalgia gallery, we’re taking a bird’s-eye view of the town in years gone by.

This image is of the town centre of Ipswich in 1974, taken from a helicopter Picture:ARCHANT This image is of the town centre of Ipswich in 1974, taken from a helicopter Picture:ARCHANT

A photo from 1971, taken from over Stoke Bridge, shows part of the dock area, now the Waterfront, while another from 1966 shows the Suffolk Show from the air..

An aerial view of the Buttermarket centre taking shape in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANT An aerial view of the Buttermarket centre taking shape in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

There are also aerial views of the docks from 1974, showing the Wet Dock area as a working port and the famous Willis building, designed by Lord Norman Foster, being constructed.

An aerial photo of the Suffolk Show in 1966 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT An aerial photo of the Suffolk Show in 1966 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

And another of these vintage photos shows the old gate to the Wet Dock.

An aerial photo from 1974, of Ipswich docks, now known as the Waterfront Picture: ARCHANT An aerial photo from 1974, of Ipswich docks, now known as the Waterfront Picture: ARCHANT

A photo from 1991 shows the Buttermarket shopping centre under construction, the year before it opened. The centre has since changed dramatically.

This image shows the now AXA Insurance building in the foreground Picture: ARCHANT This image shows the now AXA Insurance building in the foreground Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories of how the area has changed?

In this photo you can see the construction of the Willis building taking place Picture: ARCHANT In this photo you can see the construction of the Willis building taking place Picture: ARCHANT

