New kit gives Kesgrave children’s football team a winning look

PUBLISHED: 16:52 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 12 May 2020

Manager Jason Langley with his son Joseph, wearing the new Kesgrave Youth Football Club kit Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Manager Jason Langley with his son Joseph, wearing the new Kesgrave Youth Football Club kit Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

A children’s football team in Kesgrave has a new kit to look forward to when football resumes, thanks to a donation from a councillor for the area.

AFC Kesgrave’s under-11 team received the £600 donation from district councillor Stuart Lawson’s Enabling Communities Budget in March – with the team only able to play a handful of games before the coronavirus lockdown cut its season short.

Team manager Jason Langley said the youngsters are “extremely grateful” and “raring to go” for whenever the new season begins.

Mr Langley added: “We are extremely grateful to Cllr Lawson and East Suffolk Council for sponsoring our U11 AFC Kesgrave Reds team.

“Typically, fees from players are sufficient to just about cover cost of training equipment and pitch hire, therefore this sponsorship has allowed us to purchase a new kit for next season, and also tops and winter coats for our coaches.

“The players have done exceptionally well since the turn of the year, hitting good form, but the season was cut short by the pandemic lockdown. They’re raring to get back on the pitch, playing in their new kit, which looks excellent in our traditional club colours.

“A new kit gives the players a lift, and identity when they walk out onto the pitch, allowing them to simply have fun and enjoy playing the game.”

Mr Lawson, who like other East Suffolk councillors has a £6,500 budget to spend on community projects, said: “This is a fantastic club that gives young people the opportunity to be part of a team and make new friends, learn new skills, and improve health and fitness.

“Sport means a lot to me and my family, so whilst they are not able to play together right now for obvious reasons, I am really pleased that I was able to donate this money to the club and support our young players.”

Previous projects which have benefitted from budget funding include play areas, projects supporting people with disabilities and the purchase of defibrillators.

More information on the scheme can be found here.

