Healthy African cookery classes set to launch in Ipswich
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
Community African cookery workshops with the emphasis on healthy eating are due to be launched in Ipswich later this year.
Lara Uzokwe is organising the classes, to be held from September to November, as part of Karibu's activities for Aspire Black Suffolk.
Karibu African Women's Support Group provides information, advice, help, support and counselling services to African and minority ethnic women and their families in Suffolk.
Lara held a taster workshop at Burlington Baptist Church Hall in Ipswich, where participants learned to cook Jollof Rice, a classic West African dish.
She said: "Everyone really enjoyed it and liked the Jollof Rice.
"The classes will be about healthy cooking, with less oil than usual and lots of spices."
Lara said the cookery classes will feature recipes from countries including Gambia, Mozambique, Nigeria and Ghana.
Most Read
- 1 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
- 2 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
- 3 Missing teenager from Kesgrave found
- 4 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
- 5 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
- 6 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
- 7 Robbers attack cyclist by Ipswich river
- 8 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
- 9 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
- 10 Fire crews called to Port of Felixstowe after smoke seen from building
Recipes to try on the Karibu website include chilled avocado soup, East African sweet pea soup and Yassa, a Senegalese chicken and rice dish.
Lara will also be running four Yoruba language classes in July and October.
Both the cookery and language classes will be funded by some of the Arts Council England funding which was awarded earlier this year.
The Aspire Black Suffolk project will also hold a wide range of other classes and workshops this summer, hoping to create a long-lasting impact and legacy in Suffolk, predominantly among young black people.
The planned activities were announced in April, after the project was awarded £25,000 in funding from DanceEast, Sizewell C, two Suffolk County councillors and Arts Council England.
They include African storytelling, Black history talks, a Black Suffolk photo exhibition, dance performances, DJ sets and family drumming workshops, as well as film screenings, live music, Q&As and poetry.
The programme will run in parallel with the Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, featuring three original costumes from Marvel’s Black Panther film.
A stunning new community-designed mural has already been created on the Waterfront, managed by those behind the popular Art Eat Festival.
To find out more about the African cookery and Yoruba language classes, visit the Karibu website.
For more information about Aspire Black Suffolk, visit the project's website.