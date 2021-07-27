'Massive success' - see pictures from Ipswich LGBT+ night

Gallery

Published: 11:00 AM July 27, 2021

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

The first LGBT+ night in Ipswich since the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions were eased proved a "massive success", organisers have said.

The After Party from Jay Austin of Just Jay Dance held its first-ever evening event on Saturday.

Mr Austin said he was "so nervous" before the event.

"You worry it's just going to be just your friends," he added.

However, when the Music Room, near the Waterfront, opened he saw lots of people queuing outside - with partygoers taking lateral flow tests before arriving and temperature checks on the door.

"It was a massive success and everything went smoothly," Mr Austin said.

The 300 attendees included people celebrating hen nights, teachers on a night out and members of the LGBT+ community.

East Anglian drag queen Kenya Knott and Dolores, and London-based Asia Thorne, provided the entertainment for the night, along with podium dancers.

The After Party will be back on August 21 with an 80s and 90s-themed night. To buy tickets, visit ticketsource.co.uk/TheAfterParty

