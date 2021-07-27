News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Massive success' - see pictures from Ipswich LGBT+ night

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:00 AM July 27, 2021   
The After Party was well attended at the Music Room in Ipswich

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

The first LGBT+ night in Ipswich since the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions were eased proved a "massive success", organisers have said.

The After Party from Jay Austin of Just Jay Dance held its first-ever evening event on Saturday. 

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

Mr Austin said he was "so nervous" before the event.

Revellers enjoy first Ipswich LGBT+ club nights since July 19 Covid restrictions eased - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

"You worry it's just going to be just your friends," he added.

Dolores, drag queen - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

However, when the Music Room, near the Waterfront, opened he saw lots of people queuing outside - with partygoers taking lateral flow tests before arriving and temperature checks on the door.

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

"It was a massive success and everything went smoothly," Mr Austin said. 

Kenya Knott, drag queen - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

The 300 attendees included people celebrating hen nights, teachers on a night out and members of the LGBT+ community.

The After Party was the first LGBT+ event since the majority of Covid restrictions were eased - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

East Anglian drag queen Kenya Knott and Dolores, and London-based Asia Thorne, provided the entertainment for the night, along with podium dancers. 

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

The After Party will be back on August 21 with an 80s and 90s-themed night. To buy tickets, visit ticketsource.co.uk/TheAfterParty

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography


