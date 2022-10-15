Ageing skatepark has revamp with new obstacles from London

A skatepark in Ipswich has had a revamp following the installation of two new pieces of equipment that were used in a pop-up venue in central London.

Skate Suffolk has been working with Skateboard GB, Ipswich Borough Council and Betongpark, who created the structures, to get the equipment a new permanent home.

The obstacles were previously in London - Credit: Skate Suffolk/HOAX

In 2021, Westminster Council closed off The Strand to create a pop-up skatepark, but the obstacles have been in storage since the skatepark ended.

In total, three pieces of equipment have been brought over to Suffolk, with two being installed at the Stoke Bridge, Ipswich, skatepark, and the third being in storage, while discussions take place as to where it could be placed.

Jamie Martin-Edwards, co-trustee of Skate Suffolk, said: "We have had very positive feedback from a lot of people.

"They got installed on Friday September 30, and they were pretty much used straight away.

"Skate Suffolk are currently running an online competitions so people can go and skate on them, take some footage of them, and upload it onto Instagram, and we are going to give out prizes for best tricks done on them."

The skatepark, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has been equipped with a new kicker and a new block.

Jamie continued: "It is an ageing skatepark.

"This is just an additional thing that we are able to revitalise, re-energise and redevelop, at a very small cost, but have quite a significant impact."

Ipswich Borough Council played an instrumental part in making the move happen.

It provided the space for Skate Suffolk to house the third piece of equipment, and allowed the sculptures to be installed at Stoke Bridge.

Charlie Nollie doing a trick - Credit: Skate Suffolk/HOAX

Jamie added: "What we have installed, allows beginner-level people to have a go on them, as they are a lot lower.

"It is going to help beginners and grassroots, and people new to skateboarding, how to skate on obstacles rather than just learning how to push around on the spot or turn around on a ramp.

"There is also a real opportunity for experienced skateboarders to diversify their creativity and their tricks, so it allows more people engagement as well as making the older skatepark, look fresher."