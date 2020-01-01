Inquest into death of man hit by car at Copdock opens

A man who died after being hit by a car near Copdock in December has been named.

Ahmet Oztunbul, 57, was involved in a collision with a vehicle on the Old London Road in Copdock.

The inquest, which took place as Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on March 20 heard how Mr Oztunbul, from Ipswich was involved in the collision at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, December 10 2019.

The 57-year-old was crossing the Washbrook bound carriageway, near to the Best Western Hotel, when he was involved in a collision with a black Ford Fiesta.

Mr Oztunbul was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after sustaining significant head and internal injuries.

He sadly died on New Year’s Ever as a result of those injuries.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley passed on his condolences to the family of Mr Oztunbul before opening and adjourning the inquest until September 8.