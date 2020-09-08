Man, 57, hit by car after walking into busy Ipswich road, inquest hears

The collision happened about 5.48pm in Old London Road on December 10, 2019, close to the A12 and Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 57-year-old who died a month after walking out onto Ipswich’s Old London Road could not be seen because it was too dark, an inquest has heard.

Ahmet Oztunbul was struck by a Ford Fiesta on December 10, 2019 after being seen walking along the central reservation of an unlit part of the road, near Copdock.

The 57-year-old, from Ipswich, began to cross the highway before being hit by the vehicle, which was driving at around 40mph on the inside lane.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remained for a month before he died.

An inquest which took place at Suffolk Coroners’ Court on Tuesday, September 8 heard that the driver of the Ford was returning from work in Copdock when the incident happened.

The motorist had passed through a section of roadworks, before moving into the inside lane while accelerating from around 37mph to just above 40mph.

He said that at the point that he moved into the slow lane, he saw a “white flash” and a loud noise before performing an emergency stop.

The windscreen had been smashed and the driver’s side door had been damaged so much that he had to force it open.

He thought that a branch had fallen from a tree, but when he got out of the car he saw a man lying on the floor, severely injured.

Another driver, who was travelling in a Toyota next to the Ford, said he saw a man dressed in dark clothing walking from the central reservation across the outside lane carrying shopping bags.

The motorist said he saw Mr Oztunbul walking diagonally away from his direction of travel, before moving in front of the Ford.

Paramedics and air ambulance doctors attended the scene, where they found Mr Oztunbul unconscious. He was taken to hospital with injuries to his legs, head, face, chest, abdomen and arms. He later died on New Year’s Eve, 2019.

The inquest heard how Mr Oztunbul had a history of alcohol abuse and one witness, a mental health nurse who assisted the Turkish national following the collision, smelled alcohol on his breath.

Concluding the inquest, senior coroner Nigel Parsley stated that Mr Oztunbul died as the consequence of a road traffic collision.

The medical cause of death was given as a traumatic brain injury which was caused by the incident.