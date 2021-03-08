News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Air ambulance lands in Ipswich park to assist with medical emergency

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:43 PM March 8, 2021   
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in Alexandra Park this morning. 

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in Alexandra Park this morning. - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at a property in Fore Street.

Two ambulances and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the emergency in the centre of Ipswich shortly after 7am this morning, near the University of Suffolk campus. 

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: "Two ambulances and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency at a property in Fore Street just after 7am this morning.

"A male patient was transported by land to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.” 

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance confirmed that one crew was tasked to assist the EEAST with an incident in Ipswich, but had no further information available at the time. 

The patient was transferred to hospital via road ambulance for further treatment and care.


Most Read

  1. 1 'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk
  2. 2 Teen cyclist knocked off bike at A12 roundabout and left by driver
  3. 3 Man killed in car fire named as former police chief
  1. 4 Quieter weekend as people stay home - but still some Covid breaches
  2. 5 What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?
  3. 6 First lockdown restrictions lifted today - what can you do now?
  4. 7 Mum separated from baby by nearly 50 miles after Covid birth trauma
  5. 8 Ipswich coronavirus infection rate more than halves in a week
  6. 9 Sensational return to the track for former Ipswich Witch - at 60!
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sarah Field, from Ipswich, has been reported missing to Suffolk police

Updated

Missing Ipswich woman Sarah Field has been found 'alive and well'

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Steven Flewitt died in February following a battle against coronavirus

Coronavirus

'Gentle soul' Steven remembered after cancer and coronavirus fight

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Rachael and Ben from Copdock with baby Oakley

Ipswich Hospital

New mum tests positive for Covid as she is about to give birth

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The public will now be able to drive to Tendring Council car parks to visit Clacton seafront Picture

Beachgoers fined for refusing to pack up chairs and blankets

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon