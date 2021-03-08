Published: 1:43 PM March 8, 2021

A man has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at a property in Fore Street.

Two ambulances and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the emergency in the centre of Ipswich shortly after 7am this morning, near the University of Suffolk campus.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: "Two ambulances and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency at a property in Fore Street just after 7am this morning.

"A male patient was transported by land to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.”

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance confirmed that one crew was tasked to assist the EEAST with an incident in Ipswich, but had no further information available at the time.

The patient was transferred to hospital via road ambulance for further treatment and care.



