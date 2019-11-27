Air ambulance lands at Ipswich sports centre

An air ambulance landed at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich Picture: STUART R

An air ambulance landed at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich as paramedics dealt with a medical emergency involving a woman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The helicopter landed in the grounds of the sports centre around 1.40pm today, November 27.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the helicopter circle above the area for several minutes before it landed.

A member of staff said the helicopter was not attending an incident at the council-run centre.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service, who requested the assistance of the air ambulance, said: "We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to Mildmay Road in Ipswich at around 1.15pm today after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

"Crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her by road to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."

The air ambulance left the scene around 2.20pm.