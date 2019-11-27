E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Air ambulance lands at Ipswich sports centre

PUBLISHED: 14:41 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 27 November 2019

An air ambulance landed at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich Picture: STUART R

An air ambulance landed at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich as paramedics dealt with a medical emergency involving a woman.

The helicopter landed in the grounds of the sports centre around 1.40pm today, November 27.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the helicopter circle above the area for several minutes before it landed.

A member of staff said the helicopter was not attending an incident at the council-run centre.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service, who requested the assistance of the air ambulance, said: "We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to Mildmay Road in Ipswich at around 1.15pm today after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

"Crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her by road to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."

The air ambulance left the scene around 2.20pm.

