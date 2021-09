Published: 3:00 PM September 9, 2021

The air ambulance has landed in Ipswich after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was dispatched to an incident on the Chantry estate at 12.41pm on Thursday.

Neighbours in the area reported seeing the helicopter in the skies above the estate on social media.

The condition of the person being treated in the incident is not known at this time.