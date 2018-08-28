Breaking News

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 10.30am after a white van lost control and ended up in a ditch next to the level crossing.

An air ambulance was in attendance but despite receiving treatment, the driver of the van – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

It is believed that the man had become ill while behind the wheel of the van which then crashed off the road.

Three fire engines were called and stabilised the vehicle while the passengers are being attended to and helped administer first aid to the casualties.

One other person, the passenger of the vehicle, was treated at the scene and the van was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

A shop keeper near the scene has said that a member of the public ran into his shop to use a phone to call the emergency services stating that the driver had become unwell behind the wheel.

The road is still closed north of the Darsham level crossing in both directions and Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and diversions are in place.

The train line is not affected by the incident.

