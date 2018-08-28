Partly Cloudy

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

PUBLISHED: 11:33 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:46 14 November 2018

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

An image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKERAn image of an East of England air ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 10.30am after a white van lost control and ended up in a ditch next to the level crossing.

An air ambulance was in attendance but despite receiving treatment, the driver of the van – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

It is believed that the man had become ill while behind the wheel of the van which then crashed off the road.

Three fire engines were called and stabilised the vehicle while the passengers are being attended to and helped administer first aid to the casualties.

One other person, the passenger of the vehicle, was treated at the scene and the van was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

A shop keeper near the scene has said that a member of the public ran into his shop to use a phone to call the emergency services stating that the driver had become unwell behind the wheel.

The road is still closed north of the Darsham level crossing in both directions and Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and diversions are in place.

The train line is not affected by the incident.

More to follow.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

33 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

55 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

