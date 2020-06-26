Air ambulance called to high street after medical episode

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Walton High Street this evening in Felixstowe. Picture: EAAA Archant

An air ambulance was called to Felixstowe this evening after a person had a medical episode.

Suffolk police were called at 8.05pm to reports there was a person having a medical episode in Walton High Street.

An East of England Air Ambulance attended the scene as well as a land ambulance and the person was taken to hospital.

Police have now left the scene.