E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance called to high street after medical episode

PUBLISHED: 22:01 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:05 26 June 2020

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Walton High Street this evening in Felixstowe. Picture: EAAA

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Walton High Street this evening in Felixstowe. Picture: EAAA

Archant

An air ambulance was called to Felixstowe this evening after a person had a medical episode.

Suffolk police were called at 8.05pm to reports there was a person having a medical episode in Walton High Street.

An East of England Air Ambulance attended the scene as well as a land ambulance and the person was taken to hospital.

Police have now left the scene.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Travellers ordered to move on from Portman Road car park

Travellers have been served an eviction notice after setting up camp in Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Bounce trampoline park

Bounce has been a feature at Anglia Retail Park since September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance called to high street after medical episode

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Walton High Street this evening in Felixstowe. Picture: EAAA

Did you see Rod Stewart’s 2007 Ipswich gig?

Sir Rod Stewart performed at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Is Ipswich really one of the healthiest places in the UK?

Ipswich was ranked as the sixth healthiest place to live according to recent research Picture: GEMMA JARVIS