Air ambulance called to high street after medical episode
PUBLISHED: 22:01 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:05 26 June 2020
Archant
An air ambulance was called to Felixstowe this evening after a person had a medical episode.
Suffolk police were called at 8.05pm to reports there was a person having a medical episode in Walton High Street.
An East of England Air Ambulance attended the scene as well as a land ambulance and the person was taken to hospital.
Police have now left the scene.
