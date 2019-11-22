Air ambulance called to medical incident in Felixstowe

An air ambulance arrives at 10:20Am in Church Road in Felixstowe Picture: PAUL DAY Paul Day

An air ambulance has been called to Felixstowe after a patient suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Essex and Herts air ambulance landed at around 10.20am in Church Road.

An East of England ambulance is also on the scene.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.38am with reports of a person in cardiac arrest near Ferry Road, Felixstowe.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance, two ambulance officers and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance."

Crews are still at the scene.