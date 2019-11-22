E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Air ambulance called to medical incident in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 11:15 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 22 November 2019

An air ambulance arrives at 10:20Am in Church Road in Felixstowe Picture: PAUL DAY

Paul Day

An air ambulance has been called to Felixstowe after a patient suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Essex and Herts air ambulance landed at around 10.20am in Church Road.

An East of England ambulance is also on the scene.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.38am with reports of a person in cardiac arrest near Ferry Road, Felixstowe.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance, two ambulance officers and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance."

Crews are still at the scene.

