Air ambulance lands in Chantry in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 11:28 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 14 May 2019
Archant
The air ambulance has landed in a park in Ipswich after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.
Emergency services were called at around 9.55am today, Tuesday May 14, to Robin Drive in the Chantry area of town.
Police officers closed the road so the air ambulance could land in Chantry Green.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to a medical episode.
"An elderly gentleman had fallen unwell and has been taken to hospital.
"It was a cardiac arrest.
"The road was closed to allow the air ambulance to land."