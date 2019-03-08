Air ambulance lands in Chantry in Ipswich

The air ambulance landed close to Robin Drive in Ipswich PIcture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

The air ambulance has landed in a park in Ipswich after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called at around 9.55am today, Tuesday May 14, to Robin Drive in the Chantry area of town.

Police officers closed the road so the air ambulance could land in Chantry Green.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to a medical episode.

"An elderly gentleman had fallen unwell and has been taken to hospital.

"It was a cardiac arrest.

"The road was closed to allow the air ambulance to land."