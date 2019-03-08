Air ambulance lands in Ipswich

An East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Ipswich this morning.

Residents reported seeing the helicopter land in the Bramford Lane area of the town around 7.45am.

A spokeswoman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed the Anglia Two crew from Cambridge was dispatched to Ipswich this morning.

The details of the incident are not yet known.

Stay with us for updates.