Published: 12:47 PM August 16, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to Ravenswood this afternoon - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have been called to an incident on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Bonny Crescent after receiving reports of an incident shortly before 12pm on Monday.

@ipswichstar24 helicopter landed on Ravenswood Bonny Crescent pic.twitter.com/K5VM0V2pv6 — Alison morrissey (@alison24041) August 16, 2021

Witnesses have also reported seeing police cars and vans in the area.

