Air ambulance attends medical emergency in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 20:28 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:28 07 November 2019
Archant
The air ambulance has landed in Ipswich to attend a medical emergency near Stoke Quay.
According to a police spokesman, officers were called at around 5.53pm to reports of a medical incident near the Felaw Street Maltings, close to the Steamboat Tavern pub.
He said: "This was a medical emergency in the Stoke Quay area.
"A female was being treated for a suspected cardiac arrest."