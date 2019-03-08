Air ambulance attends medical emergency in Ipswich

The air ambulance attended a medical emergency near SToke Quay tonight Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The air ambulance has landed in Ipswich to attend a medical emergency near Stoke Quay.

According to a police spokesman, officers were called at around 5.53pm to reports of a medical incident near the Felaw Street Maltings, close to the Steamboat Tavern pub.

He said: "This was a medical emergency in the Stoke Quay area.

"A female was being treated for a suspected cardiac arrest."