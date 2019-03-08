E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance attends medical emergency in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 20:28 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:28 07 November 2019

The air ambulance attended a medical emergency near SToke Quay tonight Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The air ambulance attended a medical emergency near SToke Quay tonight Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The air ambulance has landed in Ipswich to attend a medical emergency near Stoke Quay.

According to a police spokesman, officers were called at around 5.53pm to reports of a medical incident near the Felaw Street Maltings, close to the Steamboat Tavern pub.

He said: "This was a medical emergency in the Stoke Quay area.

"A female was being treated for a suspected cardiac arrest."

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Stars of Suffolk 2019 - find out who our winners are

Staff Sargeant James Johnson is nominated for the Armed Services Award

Major Ipswich Hospital A&E revamp set for green light

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Betting shop closes down in new blow to Ipswich town centre

William Hill in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal after car leaves scene after hitting cyclist

Police are appealing for witnesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists