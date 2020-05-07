Air ambulance called after motorbike crashes into tree at Orwell Country Park
PUBLISHED: 13:04 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 07 May 2020
Archant
Emergency service crews spent two hours in “extremely challenging conditions” trying to rescue a motorcyclist who had crashed into a tree at Orwell Country Park and suffered serious chest injuries.
Suffolk police were made aware of the incident at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 6 after reports that a motorcyclist had collided with a tree in the foreshore area of the park.
A man was subsequently discovered and a volunteer critical care paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) and the East of England Ambulance service were sent to the scene.
Also in attendance were a HM Coastguard team, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an East Anglian Air Ambulance team, who were subsequently tasked with the extrication of the man.
He had suffered serious chest injuries and the operation to extricate him lasted two hours in what was described by SARS as “extremely challenging conditions”.
Finally, the patient was successfully transferred to hospital by a land ambulance.
