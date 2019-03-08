Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 09:05 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 12 March 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Archant

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been spotted landing at a primary school in Ipswich after being called to a medical emergency in a nearby street.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called at around 7.24am this morning, Tuesday, March 12, to Baronsdale Road to reports of a medical emergency.

The air ambulance was later spotted landing at the nearby Dale Hall Primary School.

The fire spokesman said that crews were assisting a male patient in his 20s to get downstairs before he was taken to hospital.

She confirmed the East Anglian Air Ambulance had also been called to the scene.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated after fire breaks out on site

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated after fire breaks out on site

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Ipswich’s Old Post Office likely to be restored to original Victorian state

Ipswich's former Post Office building in the centre of town
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists