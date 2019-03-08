Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA Archant

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been spotted landing at a primary school in Ipswich after being called to a medical emergency in a nearby street.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called at around 7.24am this morning, Tuesday, March 12, to Baronsdale Road to reports of a medical emergency.

The air ambulance was later spotted landing at the nearby Dale Hall Primary School.

The fire spokesman said that crews were assisting a male patient in his 20s to get downstairs before he was taken to hospital.

She confirmed the East Anglian Air Ambulance had also been called to the scene.

Stay with us for updates.