Updated

Air ambulance lands in Ipswich after patient suffers accidental injury

PUBLISHED: 16:33 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 22 May 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to a home in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to a home in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

The air ambulance was called to an address in Ipswich this afternoon after a man suffered an serious fall.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance based in Norwich was called to a home in Fuchsia Lane at 2.37pm.

A man had suffered an accidental fall and was treated for serious head and arm injuries, with paramedics sedating him to stabilise his condition.

Suffolk police also attended the scene to assist with traffic.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing the air ambulance take off at around 4.15pm, and it was later confirmed the victim had been taken to hospital.

