Firefighters battling barn blaze outside Ipswich

Seven fire crews headed to a fire at a remote farm in Akenham, outside Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Seven fire crews are fighting a fire in a barn full of straw just outside Ipswich.

@SuffolkFire firefighters dealing with a barn fire near Ipswich. Diverted at #SFRStwitterday to see the crews in action #everyoneincludedeveryoneinvolved #oneteam pic.twitter.com/hpCRAXFNAk — Mark Hardingham (@mark_hardingham) June 18, 2019

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a farm in Thurleston Lane, Akenham, just north of Ipswich, at 9:47am.

Crews from Ipswich, Holbrook, Leiston, Hadleigh and Ixworth are currently at the scene extinguishing a large barn containing straw on the land of the farm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our crews are attending a fire in a barn, 20 metres by 20 metres, which had straw in it at the time.

"Due to its location there is no risk to surrounding buildings or structures in the area."

The scene of the fire at a farm in Thurleston Lane, Akenham Picture: MARK HARDINGHAM The scene of the fire at a farm in Thurleston Lane, Akenham Picture: MARK HARDINGHAM

The spokesman also confirmed people living nearby did not need to close their windows to prevent smoke filling their buildings.

A video from the scene, taken by chief fire officer Mark Hardingham, shows the burned barn still smoking while firefighters continue to spray it with water.

Mr Hardingham, who was diverted from a different job he was heading to at the time, said: "We were just passing through Claydon and we've currently got fire engines, from Haleigh and from Ipswich, tackling this barn fire.

"It's just a good example of the kind of stuff that we do on a busy day like today."