West End performer Kyle Seeley to give dance workshops in Felixstowe

Kyle Seeley will be returning to Felixstowe to give workshops to youngster Picture: CONSTANCE VICTORIA Archant

He may have swapped the bright lights of Felixstowe prom for those of the West End but Kyle Seeley is still looking forward to returning home to inspire the next generation of dancers.

The former Orwell High School pupil will be returning to the school, now known as Felixstowe Academy, to teach workshops to youngsters.

Mr Seeley, 28, became interested in dancing as a teenager and now works on London’s West End where he is the resident choreographer and swing dancer for Aladdin.

“I didn’t start dancing properly until I was 15,” said Mr Seeley.

“After that I decided that I wanted to pursue a career in performing.”

Mr Seeley began his career at local dance group Chung Si before joining the Hammersmith School of Dance and then moving to a performance college in Essex.

Since then Mr Seeley has performed in a vast array of musical productions including the Bodyguard, Memphis and Aladdin.

As well as performing on the stage he has taken part in a number of live events such as the MOBO awards, Strictly Come Dancing and the Olivier Awards.

In his current role at Aladdin, however, Mr Seeley’s work is as a resident choreographer, helping the performers with the show’s routines, which were devised on Broadway.

“If anything needs to be changed or fixed, I am there to fix it,” said Mr Seeley.

“I swing in the show as well.”

As a swing performer, Mr Seeley gets to fill in for other performers when they are out.

This lets him continue to dance while pursuing his choreography ambitions.

“I am not finished performing yet,” said Mr Seeley, “I aim to be greedy and have both.”

Mr Seeley is looking forward to returning to Felixstowe to help youngsters to achieve and share the knowledge that he has learnt.

“The first workshop will cover the choreography from the shows I have been in: the Bodyguard, Memphis or Aladdin,” said Mr Seeley.

“I feel like it’s time, I have been away for so long and it’s something that will continue in the future.

“That’s the plan.”

The workshops will take place on March 10 at Felixstowe Academy.

To find out more about the workshops email Mr Seeley.