Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis
PUBLISHED: 16:07 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 13 January 2019
Former Ipswich Town star Alan Brazil has courted controversy after slamming Andy Murray for his tearful retirement announcement.
The Scottish striker - who made 154 appearances for Ipswich during the 70s and 80s - criticised the tennis star on his TalkSPORT show this week for getting emotional during the press conference, saying “I admire what he had done but I don’t want tears.”
Murray announced he may have to quit tennis after the Australian Open at the age of 31 due to a debilitating hip injury, missing out on Wimbledon.
It isn’t clear whether Brazil - who retired himself at age of 27 with a back injury - was being serious or was just trying to wind up his listeners.
At one point he even went as far to claim: “I was more agile than he has ever been.”
To this, his co-host Ally McCoist erupted in laughter, saying: “Hold on a minute , just before you read that - did you just say live on air you were more agile than he ever was?
Brazil replied: “Of course I was. Anyone can play tennis, give me a break.”
After listening to a clip of Murray’s tearful announcement, Brazil said: “Give us a break, come on. The pain! Give us a break.
“He was playing tennis for God’s sake. Away you go.
“I’m not having that, the bubbles and all that. The pain! The pain!”
He added: “What’s with the bubbles, what’s with the tears.
“Don’t get married and don’t have a kid if you are a sportsman - simple as that.
“Andy has just got to say listen, the body just doesn’t work any more. I’ve got married and I’ve got a kid, enough is enough, see you. No problem.”
He added: “I don’t recall Djokovich or Federer crying their eyes out.
“I admire what he has done but I don’t want tears.”
His remarks have caused a stir on social media, with some describing the 59-year-old as a ‘caveman’.
Others suggest he was just saying something outrageous for attention.