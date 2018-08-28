Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Former Ipswich Town star Alan Brazil has courted controversy after slamming Andy Murray for his tearful retirement announcement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andy Murray says he plans to retire this year Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE Andy Murray says he plans to retire this year Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

The Scottish striker - who made 154 appearances for Ipswich during the 70s and 80s - criticised the tennis star on his TalkSPORT show this week for getting emotional during the press conference, saying “I admire what he had done but I don’t want tears.”

Murray announced he may have to quit tennis after the Australian Open at the age of 31 due to a debilitating hip injury, missing out on Wimbledon.

It isn’t clear whether Brazil - who retired himself at age of 27 with a back injury - was being serious or was just trying to wind up his listeners.

At one point he even went as far to claim: “I was more agile than he has ever been.”

To this, his co-host Ally McCoist erupted in laughter, saying: “Hold on a minute , just before you read that - did you just say live on air you were more agile than he ever was?

Brazil replied: “Of course I was. Anyone can play tennis, give me a break.”

After listening to a clip of Murray’s tearful announcement, Brazil said: “Give us a break, come on. The pain! Give us a break.

“He was playing tennis for God’s sake. Away you go.

“I’m not having that, the bubbles and all that. The pain! The pain!”

He added: “What’s with the bubbles, what’s with the tears.

“Don’t get married and don’t have a kid if you are a sportsman - simple as that.

“Andy has just got to say listen, the body just doesn’t work any more. I’ve got married and I’ve got a kid, enough is enough, see you. No problem.”

He added: “I don’t recall Djokovich or Federer crying their eyes out.

“I admire what he has done but I don’t want tears.”

His remarks have caused a stir on social media, with some describing the 59-year-old as a ‘caveman’.

Others suggest he was just saying something outrageous for attention.