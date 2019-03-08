E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich youth club marks 40th birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:17 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 07 October 2019

Alan Road Youth Club 40th birthday celebrations Picture: MATTHEW BUTTON

Alan Road Youth Club 40th birthday celebrations Picture: MATTHEW BUTTON

Matthew Button

Four decades of youth club members gathered to celebrate the anniversary of an Ipswich institution.

Alan Road Youth Club 40th birthday celebrations Picture: MATTHEW BUTTONAlan Road Youth Club 40th birthday celebrations Picture: MATTHEW BUTTON

Generation spanning former members of Alan Road Youth Club joined the current contingent of youngsters for an evening of reminiscence and celebration.

Youth club leader Iain Keown - himself a former member - said: "We were thrilled to have more than 70 people join us for our 40th birthday celebrations.

"We welcomed friends from Derbyshire, East Sussex, Norfolk and London."

Alan Road Youth Club 40th birthday celebrations Picture: MATTHEW BUTTONAlan Road Youth Club 40th birthday celebrations Picture: MATTHEW BUTTON

Former members were able to revisit the 'Youth Room', where they would have spent Friday evenings, and see how it changed following a redecoration project carried out by club staff in 2013.

The birthday cake was cut by one of the founder leaders, Max Perez, along with current leader Helen Keown.

Youth Club staff prepared a number of displays, photographs and other memorabilia documenting the club's 40 years.

