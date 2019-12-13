Sworn off alcohol? These are the 15 best booze-free beverages

With festive celebration in full swing and Dry January just around the corner, which alcohol-free drinks will you try this year? Picture: Getty Images/iStock Getty Images/iStock

In 2019, 4.2 million people signed up for Dry January and swapped their favourite tipples with booze-free drink. If you're thinking of banishing the booze in 2020 or are the designated driver for those Christmas and New Year parties here are some tasty alternatives - many from East Anglia.

Make sure you try these tasty herbal drinks this Christmas, from Nonsuch Picture: Alex Bibby Make sure you try these tasty herbal drinks this Christmas, from Nonsuch Picture: Alex Bibby

Nonsuch Shrubs

Enjoy an infusion of blended fruit, herbs and vinegar, which come together to create a delicious range of savoury, bitter, sweet and sour flavours. Nonsuch beverages make perfect non-alcoholic aperitif and can be easily paired with different foods to complement meals.

From £3.29

Enjoy an alcohol-free beer from Big Drop Brewing Co, Picture:Big Drop Enjoy an alcohol-free beer from Big Drop Brewing Co, Picture:Big Drop

Big Drop Brewing Co.

Big Drop Brewing Co. produce non-alcoholic beers, from stouts to lagers. Try the dry-hopped pale ale, which gives a deliciously refreshing taste with hints of pine and honey. This gluten-free beer is available in 330ml cans and bottles and was named the World's Best Pale Beer (low strength) at the World Beer Awards in 2017.

£1.25

Hedgerow Cordials work beautifully in festive drinks Picture: Charlotte Grant Hedgerow Cordials work beautifully in festive drinks Picture: Charlotte Grant

Hedgerow Cordial

Try Hedgerow Cordial's festive selection this Christmas as a tasty alternative to alcohol. Including spiced plum, rhubarb and ginger, and spiced apple flavoured cordials, they can be mixed with hot or cold water to make a warming winter drink. These award-winning cordials also use ingredients sourced from Suffolk.

From £6

Don't miss out on James White's award-winning tomato juice when you're making a non-alcoholic Bloody Mary Picture: Nick England Don't miss out on James White's award-winning tomato juice when you're making a non-alcoholic Bloody Mary Picture: Nick England

James White Juices

Since 1992, James White has been producing high-quality juices using the finest ingredients and have secured a number of awards under its belt. Each juice has been expertly pressed by passionate individuals who have worked hard to produce the extensive range of flavours, including beetroot, tomato and apple juice.

From £15 for six

Add a kick of fizz to your drinks this festive period with Lixir Picture: Mark Slater Add a kick of fizz to your drinks this festive period with Lixir Picture: Mark Slater

Lixir Tonic

Looking for a refreshing tonic? Try adding Lixir to your non-alcoholic gin to give it a bubbly burst of freshness. Made by bartenders, these tonics are naturally low in calories. Find them in a six different flavours: blood orange and cinnamon, elderflower and lemon, rhubarb and ginger, ginger ale, classic Indian, and refreshingly light.

From £4.99 for three

Rasie a glass and celebrate a sober night with Norfolk Punch Picture: Lee Deakin Rasie a glass and celebrate a sober night with Norfolk Punch Picture: Lee Deakin

LA Brewery Kombucha

Made in Suffolk, with support from industry drinks expert William Kendall, Louise Avery's lightly fizzing, 100% natural kombucha is sensational. The fermented tea is renowned for its gut-health-giving properties, and has a tangy, refreshing taste and slow-sipping quality which makes it a cracking alternative to a glass of cider or pint of beer. Flavours include Ginger, Strawberry and Black Pepper, and even a variety infused with hops.

£2.75

The lemongrass and lemon and ginger kombucha drinks from LA Brewery Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis The lemongrass and lemon and ginger kombucha drinks from LA Brewery Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Norfolk Punch

Made in the heart of Norfolk, enjoy these alcohol-free, healthy herbal drinks that include over 30 herbs, berries and spices to create a unique taste. Not sure which tonic to try first? Hearts Delight is made with hawthorn berries and calming herbs, Ginger Bliss has warming spices, nourishing herbs and notes of ginger, and Fructus Benedictus is made with a variety of fruits, including blackcurrant, cranberry and more.

£6.99

St Peter's Without is a delicious beers to try when you're having a non-alcoholic night Picture: LEE WHITEFORD St Peter's Without is a delicious beers to try when you're having a non-alcoholic night Picture: LEE WHITEFORD

Breckland Orchard

Posh pop for everyone to enjoy! Choose from a variety of flavours including strawberry and rhubarb, ginger beer with chilli, blackcurrant and raspberry - which will you try first? For those on a health kick, try the zero-calorie option in elderflower flavour. These delicious drinks are made in Cambridge.

£19.20 for 12

Enjoy a can of Adnams Ghost Ship Picture: Sarah Groves Enjoy a can of Adnams Ghost Ship Picture: Sarah Groves

St Peter's Without

This delicious full-bodied ale has a dark amber in colour, and is perfect alternative for an alcoholic beer - especially on a cold winter's day. The distinct rich and malty taste gives a lasting flavour, which is soon followed by a refreshing and delicate bitterness. This drink contains both barley and rye.

£14

East Anglia is home to a delicious variety of drinks from Maynard House Picture: Bruce Head East Anglia is home to a delicious variety of drinks from Maynard House Picture: Bruce Head

Adnams Ghost Ship

Inspired by one of Suffolk's most haunted pubs, the Bell at Walberswick, Adnams Ghost Ship is a citrusy pale ale, which boasts a pithy bitterness and a malty backbone. The creative blend of American hops creates a moreish taste - it's no wonder than it's won multiple awards!

£1.59

Maynard House

The heart of Bury St Edmunts offers Maynard House fruit juices - a company that deeply cares about the quality of the fruit grown for their drinks. Choose from flavours such as cox and bramley, orange and clementine, apple and elderflower, as well as a host of other flavours to kick start your taste buds.

From £30 for 12

Caleno Gin

Love gin but hate its effect? Try Caleño, the alcohol-free gin inspired by the spirit of South America. Enjoy notes of juniper, citrus and spice botanicals, which have been steam distilled in stainless steel drums. The key ingredient is the Inca berry, a South American fruit that boasts sweet yet tangy citrus flavours.

£24.99

Kolibri Wine

Love non-alcoholic cocktails? Try the new Kolibri Drinks, which are available in three exotic flavours: strawberry and basil, cardamom and chilli, and elderflower and lime. Perfect for those who want to enjoy the evening with delicious beverages, but are keen to steer clear of alcohol. They're vegan-friendly, free-from artificial flavours and come in 100% recyclable packaging.

£3.99

Jitterbug

Enjoy this artesian, guilt-free sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar tonic, which is a healthy take on regular soft drinks. They're vegan friendly, have no added sugar and come in sustainable packaging - plus, you'll find them in three delicious flavours: orange jive, lemonade swings and berry hop.

£2.99

Adnams Low Alcohol Wine

Adnams was quick off the mark when it came to meeting the needs of the low alcohol market, bringing out three 0.5% ABV, low sugar varieties - a Sauvignon Blanc, Garnacha Rose and Cabernet Tempranillo. While they don't have the body of their regular counterparts, lightly chilled, each of these is very passable if you're driving.

From £4.49