Toilet block catches fire near Ipswich's Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 11:52 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 25 July 2019

A derelict toilet block in Alderman Park in Ipswich was on fire in the early hours Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

A fire broke out in a toilet block near to Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium.

The blaze, which broke out around 4.30am on Thursday, happened in a derelict site in Alderman Park.

Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street were sent to battle the blaze, which lasted almost an hour.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a fire in the roof area of a 15x15m derelict toilet block in Alderman Park.

"Crews left the scene at 5.28am."

