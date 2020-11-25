Aldi click-and-collect launched in Ipswich area
PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 November 2020
Aldi has launched click-and-collect services for the first time in the Ipswich area, as part of a national roll-out.
The trial is being extended to over 200 stores by Christmas, including the Gloster Road shop in Martlesham.
Customers can now order a full range of groceries online, before collecting them from the store in a pre-booked collection slot of one hour.
There are dedicated collection points in the car park where customers have their shopping brought out to their cars by staff, in line with social distancing rules.
Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”
The store is also testing a rapid delivery service in some areas, as part of a partnership with Deliveroo.
It is currently being trialled at nearly 130 stores across the UK.
Customers living near those sites can order selected products to be delivered in as little as 20 minutes.
