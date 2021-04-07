Published: 7:00 PM April 7, 2021

Aldi's new store in Europa Way off Sproughton Road opens next week. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich's newest Aldi supermarket is due to open at 8am next Thursday morning at Europa Way off Sproughton Road.

The new store will be run by Store Manager Simon Castle, along with a team of 41 staff - including 22 new jobs for people recruited locally.

The store is larger than the existing Aldi store at Meredith Road on the same side of the town.

The company has said both sites will operate alongside each other - but it will keep the performance of the Meredith Road store under review - it was offered for sale last year, although it was subsequently removed from the market.

Mr Castle said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Ipswich. It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome our new customers into the store and provide them with access to affordable, high-quality food.”

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Ipswich to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.

The Aldi on Europa Way has a number of safety measures in place, including sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens at its tills and social distancing reminders in store, as well as a traffic light system to control the number of people going in and out of the store.





Aldi has been leafleting local households - Credit: Paul Geater

The company has also been leafletting properties in the area telling residents about the new store that is about to open.

Discount supermarkets have continued to trade well during the pandemic and are continuing to expand.

At the start of the month Lidl confirmed the details of its plan to replace its Ravenswood supermarket with a much larger store on the opposite side of Nacton Road as part of the Futura Park development.







