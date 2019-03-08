How will former Suffolk school boy Alex Albon fare in latest F1 challenge?

Today marks the first race day for Bures-raised F1 driver Alex Albon in his new team, Red Bull Racing.

The former Suffolk schoolboy joined the team at the start of August following a mid season reshuffle between Red Bull and their junior team Toro Rosso.

Mr Albon moved up to join high flyer Max Verstappen while Pierre Gasly took up Mr Albon's seat at Toro Rosso.

This weekend's race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium marks the first race weekend under the new team for Mr Albon.

Mr Albon placed 14th after Saturday's qualifying session, choosing to only make one run in his car in the second part of qualifying.

However, because of changes made to his car's engine he will start from the back of the grid following penalties.

It will be a tough race for all the drivers in the series following the death of racer Anthoine Hubert who died in the Formula 2 race which followed the F1 qualifying session on Saturday.