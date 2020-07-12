E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two pals ‘bored of lockdown’ to cycle epic 700-mile trek for charity

12 July, 2020 - 07:30
Alex Pilgrim and David Hooley are preparing for a 700-mile cycle ride in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

Alex Pilgrim and David Hooley are preparing for a 700-mile cycle ride in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

A pair of friends from Ipswich are to get on their bikes for the first time in years - to embark on a 700-mile journey to Scafell Pike and back for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Alex Pilgrim and David Hooley are preparing for a 700-mile cycle ride in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: ALEX PILGRIMAlex Pilgrim and David Hooley are preparing for a 700-mile cycle ride in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

According to the charity, 22-year-old Alex Pilgrim was “bored of lockdown” in April when he messaged his friends on WhatsApp suggesting a mammoth ride, which also includes scaling the mountain itself on foot and travelling through three national parks.

Most of them laughed and dismissed the idea – apart from pal David Hooley, also 22, who agreed to join Alex on the challenge once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The pair, who met at school, are now preparing to set off on Monday, July 27 in honour of Alex’s father Carl, who has limb girdle muscular dystrophy.

MORE: ‘Super motivated’ 8-year-old runs marathon for great-gran

David said: “When we first told people what we were doing, everyone thought it was a joke. But now people are taking it a bit more seriously and are being really supportive.

“I probably haven’t done as much training as I should have, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and am determined I will do this.

“I’ve never done anything like it before, but now that it’s so close I realise it’s actually happening.”

Speaking of his father’s illness, Alex said: “I remember him walking when I was younger. But over the years I have seen the changes his condition has brought.

You may also want to watch:

“He now has an electric wheelchair, and this has given him more freedom.

“Muscular Dystrophy UK is a cause close to our hearts, and we hope to raise as much money as possible.”

MORE: Wedding venue owner runs 100 miles non-stop around farm

Speaking about the cycle, he added: “I was supposed to join the Royal Marines this year but it has been delayed because of Covid-19.

“I decided I wanted an adventure and I thought: ‘What have I never done before?’

“I’ve never been to the Lake District, and I’ve certainly never cycled 700 miles, so I decided to do that.

“I’ve done quite a lot of training and I’m feeling confident.”

Dan McNally, head of regional development at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “We’re so grateful to David and Alex for taking on this amazing challenge, which will help us to continue supporting people with muscle-wasting conditions.

“Cycling 700 miles over 10 days is no mean feat, and we are hugely impressed by this effort.

“Charities like ours are needed now more than ever, but funds are stretched because of Covid-19. Support from people like David and Alex is even more vital at this time.”

To sponsor Alex and David, visit their JustGiving page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Maternity ward lockdown rules relaxed at Suffolk and Essex hospitals

Colchester Hospital is now allowing partners at inductions Picture: HOLLY HUME

Assurance over future of town Argos store

The Argos store in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, remains closed even though lockdown has been eased Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Police investigation under way after man injured in assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Bolton Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two pals ‘bored of lockdown’ to cycle epic 700-mile trek for charity

Alex Pilgrim and David Hooley are preparing for a 700-mile cycle ride in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

GP surgeries score highly for patient satisfaction in Suffolk

GP surgeries in Suffolk have been given patient satisfaction ratings. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE