Junction changes cannot come soon enough says crash victim's father

Sophie Underwood died following a road traffic collision on Foxhall Road in 2007 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The father of a teenager who died following a road accident in Kesgrave has said that changes to the road on which she died cannot come soon enough.

Alex Underwood has welcomed the proposed changes to the junciton Picture: Alex Fairfull Alex Underwood has welcomed the proposed changes to the junciton Picture: Alex Fairfull

Alex Underwood's 18-year-old daughter Sophie, died following a collision in Foxhall Road in Kesgrave in November 2007.

Mr Underwood was speaking after it was revealed that Suffolk County Council would be considering a number of changes to the Foxhall Road/ Bell Lane junction including the addition of traffic lights and reduction the speed limit from 60 to 50mph.

The announcement came just days after a fatal crash at the junction claimed the life of father-of-two 37-year-old Craig Bedford from Ipswich.

The work will be funded by developer contributions of £100,000 from the nearby Brightwell Lakes development.

A crash at the junction between Foxhall Road and Bell Lane in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT A crash at the junction between Foxhall Road and Bell Lane in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

"The 50mph speed limit cannot come soon enough" said Mr Underwood.

"The Bell Lane, Foxhall Road junction has always had fatalities."

"If we can take the speed limit down then 50mph is probably about the right speed for that," said Mr Underwood.

"There is not space for roundabout and it's the way that people get into town and out. "At certain times there is a lot of traffic going through there."

Mr Underwood said that people were still taking chances on the roads and often used them to avoid Woodbridge Road which has a 30mph speed limit.

Despite the proposed changes Mr Underwood still has his concerns about the way the roads had been dealt with in the past.

"It hasn't been developed as much as it should have been by highways. Traffic lights and a 50mph speed limit would make a difference.

"Then a 50mph speed limit all the way to the council refuse site would make perfect sense to me."

Mr Underwood said that the aim of any changes should still be to prevent what happened to his family happening to other people.

"We would want to reduce the chance of that happening to someone else," said Mr Underwood.

"It's a very life changing moment for a lot of people. Dealing with coroner's courts and magistrates is not a thing you would to people to go through.

"Your life is thrown up in the air."