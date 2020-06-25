Missing boy, 15, returns home
PUBLISHED: 09:30 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 25 June 2020
A 15-year-old boy from Ipswich who had been reported missing has been found.
Alexander Dobri was reported missing on Friday after last being seen on Wednesday, June 17.
However, a Suffolk police spokesman confirmed Alexander returned home on Wednesday night.
Police would like to thank the public for their help in the appeal to find Alexander.
