Missing boy, 15, returns home

PUBLISHED: 09:30 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 25 June 2020

Alexander Dobri, from Ipswich, returned home on Wednesday night (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy from Ipswich who had been reported missing has been found.

Alexander Dobri was reported missing on Friday after last being seen on Wednesday, June 17.

However, a Suffolk police spokesman confirmed Alexander returned home on Wednesday night.

Police would like to thank the public for their help in the appeal to find Alexander.

Topic Tags:

