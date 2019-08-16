E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Major Ipswich apartment block put up for sale for £1.75million

16 August, 2019 - 16:04
Alexander House in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Alexander House in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A major house of multiple occupation in Ipswich with 80 apartments is up for sale.

Auction House London has said that people will be able to bid for the 17,461sq ft Alexander House in St Matthews Street, with the guide price set at £1.75million.

You may also want to watch:

The building, close to the centre of Ipswich, is advertised as a "substantial residential investment opportunity", with each apartment potentially bringing in hundreds of pounds of rent each month.

In an advertisement on the property website rightmove, Auction House London said the two adjoining buildings bring in £301,000 in rent each year, with the potential to bring in £350,000 a year when fully let.

Of the 80 apartments, 42 have a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) licence and 38 are self-contained, with the apartments spread across three floors and five floors in the two buildings.

Many of the rooms share communal kitchens and living rooms, with both the primary block of 50 apartments and smaller Mews Block of 22 apartments having roof terraces.

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Prisoner with links to Ipswich absconds from Suffolk prison

Antonio Wells has absconded from Hollesley Bay. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Armed police in Ipswich street following concern for welfare of person

Police are at the scene of the incident in Chantry Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the opposition: ‘It’s taking a bit longer to get them playing well together than we anticipated’ – The lowdown on Posh

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and director of football Barry Fry have had a busy summer. Photo: PA

Judge issues warrant for parents who failed to seek immediate medical help for their baby daughter

Sorina Andronache and Vasile Tecaru were jailed in their absence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists