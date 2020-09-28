Drug dealer found with wraps clenched in fists jailed for seven years

A drug dealer who was stopped by police in Leiston on his way to meet a customer has been jailed for seven years.

Police officers saw Alexander Rozmus leave an address in Platers Walk, where he had been staying, and when they intercepted him he appeared to be surprised and clenched his fist, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He told the officers he had nothing in his hand and, after a struggle, he released a plastic wrap which contained two smaller wraps - which turned out to be street deals of crack cocaine and heroin, said Richard Kelly, prosecuting.

As they were arresting Rozmus, officers noticed a man they recognised on a bike nearby and saw him cycle away quickly while Rozmus was being arrested.

Mr Kelly said the drugs found in Rozmus’s hand were intended for the man on the bike.

He said a mobile phone found in Rozmus’s possession was found to contain messages which allegedly showed he had been concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine for several weeks leading up to his arrest.

Rozmus, 39, of no fixed address, denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine on January 12 with intent to supply and two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between December 17 last year and January 13 this year.

A jury was empanelled to try the case on Monday (September 28) but, during the prosecution case Rozmus, changed his plea to guilty to all four offences.

The court heard that in 2017, Rozmus was jailed for 52 months after he admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and supplying crack cocaine.

On that occasion, Rozmus was stopped by officers as he tried to run out of patio doors of a flat in Bond Street and was seen to stuff something into his mouth.

He had initially claimed it was ice cream but was taken to hospital for assessment after it was discovered he had swallowed four wraps of heroin.

Other people ran from the flat during the raid including a teenager who dropped eight wraps of crack cocaine and more than 140 wraps of heroin.

Text messages found on Rozmus’s mobile phone showed he had been directing people to specific locations for drugs to be dealt to them.