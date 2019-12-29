Suffolk film wizard who worked on Harry Potter and John Lewis advert returns to inspire college students

A former Suffolk student is finding his way in the world just like Excitable Edgar, the green dragon in this year's Christmas John Lewis advert which his company helped to create.

But despite working on projects for Harry Potter and The Chemical Brothers, Alfie Vaughan, 20, says his time at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich was probably the best two years of his life.

Having secured a job within just four weeks of leaving college, Mr Vaughan, from Holbrook, now lives and works in London for The Mill - a media company which helped create this year's heartwarming John Lewis Christmas advert.

Returning to the college for its Creative Industries Day event, Mr Vaughan talked through his portfolio and his work on the Harry Potter Wizard Unites augmented reality mobile game, and a recent music video for The Chemical Brothers.

Mr Vaughan said: "All in all, it's really nice to be back and I miss it a lot.

"I like what I do now - but studying at One was probably the best two years of my life. Being here was enormously positive."

Other special guests at the enterprise day included representatives from the British film Institute, Creative nation, Gabbitt Media and Screen Suffolk. Local photography expert Anthony Cullen and journalism lecturer Paul Anderson also attended.

Mr Cullen, who lives in Pin Mill, said: "I talked to the students about the business and they were very receptive.

"I said have more ideas than time, keep it fresh and always deliver. I also said that you don't have to be in London - you can definitely live around here and London is only an hour away. So you have the best of both worlds."

Media teacher Alastair Bartlett said the day was a success and praised the work of Mr Vaughan since leaving the college.

Mr Bartlett added: "This event is all about giving students insights into the many careers that are available in creative industries.

"We had some amazing speakers and we would like to thank them for supporting us. It was also great to see Alfie again."

Former guests at previous events have included Suffolk-born special effects specialist Leanne Dua, who visited the college in October 2018.

The former Sudbury Upper School pupil now works for visual effects and animation specialists DNEG, and worked on 2017 hit Dunkirk and Avengers: Infinity War.