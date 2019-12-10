Drink-driver dragged from car police rammed after pursuit near Ipswich

Algis Adomavicius was forcibly removed from the car before being arrested

A drink-driver's erratic journey was ended when police rammed into his Mercedes on a slip road off the A14 at Ipswich.

Pc Jack Campbell-Wright used tactical contact to stop Algis Adomavicius re-entering the road after he ignored indications to pull over.

The 61-year-old's Mercedes E270 was seen being driven erratically along the westbound carriageway of the A14 on Sunday night.

Adomavicius ignored flashing blue lights and sirens as Pc Campbell-Wright indicated for him to pull into the Shell garage near the Orwell Bridge.

As Adomavicius drove onto the bridge, the officer turned off the lights and sirens, but continued pursuing the vehicle, being driven at speeds of 25-50mph and swerving from side-to-side.

Once over the bridge, Pc Campbell-Wright again indicated for the Mercedes to stop, but was again ignored by Adomavicius, who swerved towards a row of traffic cones before suddenly exiting the A14 at Wherstead.

At Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Adomavicius then manoeuvred round Pc Campbell-Wright's attempt to get in front of the vehicle.

A second attempt resulted in an impact as Adomavicius approached the entry slip road.

"The Mercedes still showed no sign of stopping," said Mr Ablett.

"Therefore, the officer decided to make tactical contact."

Adomavicius, of Kitchener Road, Ipswich, was forcibly removed from the car before being arrested and found to have 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

In interview, he admitted sharing a bottle of brandy with friends in Felixstowe before driving home.

He claimed not to have seen nor heard the police vehicle, but agreed his level of intoxication had impaired his judgement.

Adomavicius pleaded guilty at court to drink-driving and failing to stop when required.

Jacqueline Upton, mitigating, said: "He maintains he didn't see the car following him.

"Notwithstanding that, he is very sorry for what happened.

"He pleads guilty at the earliest opportunity, has no previous convictions, and is fit and able to complete unpaid work."

Adomavicius was banned from driving for 25 months, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and fined £200.

-Four others also received disqualifications as Suffolk police continue their annual Christmas drink-driving campaign.

American airman David Borneman, was banned for 12 months and fined £450 for driving with 40mcg of alcohol in breath on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, of Auction Street, Bury St Edmunds, was also fined £50 driving without an MoT test certificate.

Fellow airman Patrick Castillo, 25, of The Grange, Lakenheath, was banned for 22 months and fined £750 for driving with 89mcg in breath on Saturday - and fined £100 for driving without insurance.

Owen Davies, 23, of Dales Road, Ipswich, was banned for 12 months and fined £490 for driving with 51mcg of alcohol in breath last Friday.

Nicky Vine, 29, of Bennett Road, Ipswich, was banned for 14 months and fined £120 after being involved in a single-vehicle collision while driving a Ford Ka in Melton with 56mcg of alcohol in breath on Saturday.