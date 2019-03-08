Ipswich care home to hold open day

Alice Grange Care Home in Kesgrave. Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

A care home in Ipswich will aim to challenge people’s perceptions of nursing care for the elderly at an open day.

Alice Grange Care Home in Ipswich, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, will hold the free event on Saturday, April 6 between noon and 5pm.

Visitors, residents and staff will enjoy live entertainment, fresh baked treats and refreshments.

Kristy Smith, general manager at the home, said: “We hope that by opening up Alice Grange to the community for a fun day of hospitality and activities, we will strengthen community links and people will begin to question any perceptions they may have had of care homes.

“We are sure that everyone will be keen to get involved with other events we organise throughout the year.”

People will also be able to ask questions of staff at the home, which provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, visit www.barchester.com or call 01206 855390.