Margaret, 82, says farewell to pink-do to raise £1,000 for Parkinson's

Published: 3:51 PM September 15, 2021

An 82-year-old with Parkinson's has tripled her fundraising target by braving the shave and losing her striking pink hair.

Margaret Bilner, who is a resident at Alice Grange care home, in St Isidores, Kesgrave, is known for her colourful hair-dos, but following the support she received for her own Parkinson's diagnosis, she wanted to give back to the Ipswich and East Suffolk branch of Parkinson's UK.

The mum-of-four, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's seven years ago, said: "I was talking to people who told me what to expect and what it is like. It has not been too bad at the moment, my walking is a bit strange, I like to keep active.

"I'm quite pleased really. I'm glad we raised that amount. I do thank everyone for their support and their donations."

Margaret Bilner, from Alice Grange care home, Kesgrave, raised £1,000 for Parkinson's UK. - Credit: Barchester

The shave has been more than a year in the making which has allowed the Alice Grange resident to more than triple her target from £300 to more than £1,000.

Her daughter Dawn, who works at Claydon Post Office, was able to raise £300 through the support of staff and customers.

She was further assisted by the White Horse, in Kirton, during a surprise trip to see her favourite Elvis impersonator Andy Ottley, who later went on to raise awareness of Margaret's fundraiser.

She had planned the event for World Parkinson's Day in 2020, but when the event came around her family quickly lined up to help her shave her hair off.

Penny Allen, lead activities co-ordinator at Alice Grange, said: "Margaret has always like to have various coloured hair, we have had purple, pink, red." It had been hoped to find the Parkinson's UK shade of blue.

Andrea Crowley general manager at Alice Grange Care Home, said: “Our team at the home have all been supporting Margaret with donations to help smash her target of £300.

"Parkinson’s UK is a fantastic charity which we try to support in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.

"Other people would be daunted at the idea of shaving their heads, but Margaret is a very determined lady.”