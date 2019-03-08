New Jimmy's Farm camel has been 'loving' the heatwave

Chris Lusby giving Alice some carrots at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich has celebrated the arrival of its biggest animal yet - a giant camel called Alice.

Staff at the wildlife park have described Alice as a "beautiful creature" after her arrival in Suffolk on Wednesday.

The two-year-old Bactrian camel is already making herself at home, greeting families visiting the popular Suffolk tourist attraction over the super-hot weekend.

And there are more exciting times ahead for the wildlife park, as soon Alice will be joined by a one-year-old male camel called Genghis - with hopes there may be a bit of romance and some baby camels in the years to come.

Zoo manager Stevie Sheppard said: "Alice is our largest animal to date and a big step for us as a wildlife park.

"We're really excited about her arrival as we try to be a little bit different and unique."

As you might expect from a camel, Alice has been enjoying the heatwave we have been experiencing in Ipswich and the rest of Suffolk this weekend.

"She's loving it she has been chilling out sunbathing and rolling around in the sand," Mr Sheppard said.

Families meeting the camel for the first time over the weekend have been amazed at the size of Alice, who still has quite a bit of growing to do.

Mr Sheppard says he is proud of the conservation work going on at the wildlife park.

He said: "We've added 60 new species to the farm and wildlife park in the last two years and we've got lots more exciting plans ahead."

