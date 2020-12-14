News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich chef launches new Indian takeaway

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 10:45 AM December 14, 2020   
Idris Ali has launched Ali's Kitchen in Ipswich

Idris Ali has launched Ali's Kitchen in Ipswich - Credit: Idris Ali

An experienced Ipswich chef has launched a new Indian takeaway – after being inspired to pursue the venture during the coronavirus lockdown. 

Idris Ali has cooked in Indian restaurants for 28 years, which included a spell running his own restaurant and winning a number of awards. 

While on furlough during the Covid-19 lockdowns, the 45-year-old recalled how he was “missing his cooking”. 

Being able to open a restaurant, during the current economic climate, did not seem feasible. 

So instead, Mr Ali decided to offer a home cooking service where he cooks a range of healthy recipes to deliver to people’s doors. 

The service currently runs from noon to 3pm on weekdays, although Mr Ali will consider expanding this if the venture is successful. 

“If I get more customer demand, I might do it in the evenings and weekends,” he said. 

“People love cooking Indian meals, so I thought I might as well give it a try.” 

For more information, visit the Ali's Kitchen website.

