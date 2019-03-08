Video

A paw-fect day out - canine fun at All About Dogs

Dogs and their humans enjoyed the All About Dogs Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

It was All About Dogs at Ipswich's Trinity Park showground as four legged friends of all shapes and sizes enjoyed a weekend of fun with their owners.

Kelly Miles with Pixel, Bentley and Minnie from Bentley's Dog Food. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Kelly Miles with Pixel, Bentley and Minnie from Bentley's Dog Food. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The two day show packed in arena displays, expert advice, shopping and fun have-a-go activities including the popular Fun Dog Shows, K9 Aqua Sports where dogs could have a splash in the giant dock diving pool and talent competitions.

It also featured a host of top displays including Britain's Got Talent stars Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard, plus fun and fast-paced obedience displays.

Michelle Norris of organisers Aztec Events said the weekend had been a great success despite blustery weather.

Dogs and their humans enjoyed the All About Dogs Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Dogs and their humans enjoyed the All About Dogs Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"It's been a really good event, there were hundreds of dogs there and while the weather may not have been on our side everyone had a really great time," she said.

"This event really is 'All About Dogs', it's all about giving them and their owners a fun day out."