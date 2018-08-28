Snow

Tune in for all-female line-up on ICR for International Women’s Day

PUBLISHED: 16:24 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 23 January 2019

Former ICR presenter Fiona Jessica Wilson, who is returning for a one-off show for International Women's Day.

Former ICR presenter Fiona Jessica Wilson, who is returning for a one-off show for International Women's Day.

Archant

Ipswich Community Radio will be run entirely by women on International Women’s Day.

All programmes on the volunteer-run station on Friday 8 March will have women presenters and guests, including Mayor Jane Riley and University of Suffolk Vice Chancellor Professor Helen Langton.

Fiona Jessica Wilson, host of Get Classical with FJ which ran on ICR from January 2017 to November 2018, will also return for a one-off show.

Fiona was twice shortlisted for Female Presenter of the Year in the National Community Radio Awards.

“This is a fantastic way to celebrate the contributions of women to ICR and to audio media and entertainment,” said Izzy Lane, director of Women’s Day programming at the station.

“We’re still looking for more presenters and guests from the community, including girls’ and women’s groups.”

For more information about the International Women’s Day programming, or to volunteer your group for a guest slot, contact the station at breakfast@icrfm.com

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

'I am so sad he has gone in this way' - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

