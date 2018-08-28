Tune in for all-female line-up on ICR for International Women’s Day

Former ICR presenter Fiona Jessica Wilson, who is returning for a one-off show for International Women's Day. Archant

Ipswich Community Radio will be run entirely by women on International Women’s Day.

All programmes on the volunteer-run station on Friday 8 March will have women presenters and guests, including Mayor Jane Riley and University of Suffolk Vice Chancellor Professor Helen Langton.

Fiona Jessica Wilson, host of Get Classical with FJ which ran on ICR from January 2017 to November 2018, will also return for a one-off show.

Fiona was twice shortlisted for Female Presenter of the Year in the National Community Radio Awards.

“This is a fantastic way to celebrate the contributions of women to ICR and to audio media and entertainment,” said Izzy Lane, director of Women’s Day programming at the station.

“We’re still looking for more presenters and guests from the community, including girls’ and women’s groups.”

For more information about the International Women’s Day programming, or to volunteer your group for a guest slot, contact the station at breakfast@icrfm.com