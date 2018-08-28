Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Sick vandals have decapitated the head off Mary in the nativity scene outside All Saints Church in Ipswich.

The incident appears to have happened last night, but prior to that, the baby Jesus was also stolen from the nativity scene, which faces the road outside the church on the corner of Chevallier Street and Waterloo Road.

Vicar Daniel Morrison was sad to hear the news, and hadn’t yet informed the police.

“We had the same nativity scene outside the front of our church last year, but it was respected then,” he explained. “Oh dear, it is just such a shame.”