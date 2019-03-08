Former Libertines tour drummer launches Ipswich rock school

An 'All Star Rock School' has been launched in Ipswich in a bid to find the town's hidden music talents.

The school in Limerick Close meets every Monday, giving budding musicians the chance to rock-out with professionals who have previously toured the world with A-list bands and artists including British indie-rockers The Libertines.

The two-hour sessions include tuition and an hour-long live rock band experience.

Junior and senior sessions have already sold out, with the group hoping to open beginner and adult sessions soon before going nationwide.

Co-founder Ash Howard said: "We have a vibrant music scene in Suffolk, and desperately needed a safe, creative space for young people to be able to learn to play, perform and learn about the music industry.

"The response has been amazing so far and we have an incredible team of tutors who, I believe will deliver an unparalleled experience for our students."

