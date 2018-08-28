Alleged drug driver stopped with child in car on Ipswich road

Police said the driver tested positive for cannabis in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A driver with a young child in tow reportedly tested positive for cannabis after being stopped by police on an Ipswich street.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on Nacton Road in Ipswich last night, Monday, December 17.

The driver, who had a young child in the car, reportedly tested positive for cannabis after police requested a drug wipe.

The force tweeted: “#RCRT had stopped a vehicle Nacton Rd Ipswich last night whereupon the driver provided a positive sample for cannabis #Fatal4 afraid to add young child also in vehicle @SuffolkPolice @NSRAPT #800 #1775”.