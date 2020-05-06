Two charged over alleged drug dealing offences in Ipswich

Two people from Ipswich have been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing offences in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two people have been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing offences in Ipswich.

The pair, a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply a controlled drug on Tuesday, May 5.

Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Reece Reid, of Downside Close in the town, was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs, and possession of criminal property.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 6, where he was further remanded to appear again before Ipswich Crown Court on June 3.

Leearna Garcia, of Carolbrook Road in Ipswich, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. She was released on police bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 30.