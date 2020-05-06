E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two charged over alleged drug dealing offences in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:51 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 06 May 2020

Two people from Ipswich have been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing offences in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people from Ipswich have been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing offences in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two people have been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing offences in Ipswich.

The pair, a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply a controlled drug on Tuesday, May 5.

Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Reece Reid, of Downside Close in the town, was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs, and possession of criminal property.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 6, where he was further remanded to appear again before Ipswich Crown Court on June 3.

Leearna Garcia, of Carolbrook Road in Ipswich, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. She was released on police bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 30.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Nursing home residents get special ‘royal’ mail from Windsor Castle

Sue Oates (centre), Barking Hall nursing home manager with the letter from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting and other members of staff. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

WATCH: Suffolk thanks its heroes fighting coronavirus on the frontline

Noah and Amelia Lambert from Ipswich supporting the NHS and their father who is a nurse fighting coronavirus. Picture: LAMBERT FAMILY

Two charged over alleged drug dealing offences in Ipswich

Two people from Ipswich have been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing offences in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will Suffolk’s outdoor theatre shows go ahead in 2020?

The Pantaloons performing Shakespeare's As You Like It at an outdoor show Picture: The Pantaloons
Drive 24