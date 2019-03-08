Victim of alleged rape in Ipswich car park denies being "willing participant" in sex

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A woman who claims she was raped in an Ipswich car park has denied being "a willing participant" in what took place.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, the woman who is in her early 20s, said she had met three men outside Tesco Express in St Matthews Street and had walked with them along Norwich Road towards Cumberland Towers.

She said they had mentioned going back to her house but she didn't want them to and told them her boyfriend was at home as an excuse.

The alleged victim said she and the men had stopped near Cumberland Towers and one of them had then "led" her round a corner where he had allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Cross-examined by Nneka Akudolu for Gheorghe Mihai, who is one of the three men who deny raping her, the woman denied she had "willingly engaged in the sexual activity that took place."

The woman accepted that on the day of the alleged rape her boyfriend had been away and she had unsuccessfully messaged a number of friends inviting them round that evening to drink with her.

She said she had drunk four ciders at home on her own before going to the Tesco Express store but wasn't drunk.

Gheorghe Mihai, 21, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 20, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and Robert Mihai, 18, of Sirdar Road, Ipswich, have all denied raping and sexually assaulting the woman on August 25 last year.

It has been alleged the woman was pulled into a small car park near Cumberland Towers by Gheorghe Mihai who allegedly kissed her and put his hand down her trousers before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

"She said 'no' and tried to push him away but he ignored her protestations," said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

He said at the start of the incident the other defendants had found what was happening "pretty amusing" and had been laughing.

After the alleged attack by Gheorghe Mihai, Robert Mihai allegedly put his hand down the woman's top and touched her breasts and touched her between the legs over her trousers while Ciuca had acted as a look out.

After his arrest Gheorghe Mihai accepted that the alleged victim had performed oral sex on him but denied forcing her to do it.

Robert Mihai denied touching the woman sexually and Ciuca denied acting as a look out.

The trial continues.